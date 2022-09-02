Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 22nd

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,480,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 611.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 172,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

