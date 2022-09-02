Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

