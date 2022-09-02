Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

HOG stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.