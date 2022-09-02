Harvest Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $1.61 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $41.46 or 0.00208905 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.23 million and $1.61 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,976 coins and its circulating supply is 680,802 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

