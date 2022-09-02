HashCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $113,071.63 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $113,071.63 and $9,255.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

