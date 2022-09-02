Hashgard (GARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,691.00

Hashgard (GARD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $374,595.64 and approximately $13,691.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085099 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

