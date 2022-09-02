Haven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.84 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $387,207.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.10 or 0.07936446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00162996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00304857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00760726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00582189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001139 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,521,269 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

