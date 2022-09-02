Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Hawkins Stock Performance
HWKN opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
