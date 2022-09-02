Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

