Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.47

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 13328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Hayward by 25.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hayward by 80.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hayward by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hayward by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

