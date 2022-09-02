HC Wainwright Lowers Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Price Target to C$1.40

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 182.83% from the stock’s current price.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of TSE:FURY opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.04 million and a PE ratio of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

About Fury Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.