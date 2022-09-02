HC Wainwright Lowers Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Price Target to C$1.40

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 182.83% from the stock’s current price.
Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of TSE:FURY opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.04 million and a PE ratio of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Fury Gold Mines
