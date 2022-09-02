HC Wainwright Lowers Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Price Target to $2.50

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.