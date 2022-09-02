HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

HCA opened at $199.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.