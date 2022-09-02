Head-To-Head Analysis: Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) and The Competition

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scheid Vineyards and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 82.89%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.19 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.27

Scheid Vineyards’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ peers have a beta of -29.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Summary

Scheid Vineyards peers beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Scheid Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.