Head to Head Comparison: OppFi (OPFI) and Its Rivals

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OppFi to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -34.46% 19.50% 1.85%

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s competitors have a beta of 8.04, suggesting that their average share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.32 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.62 million 2.57

This table compares OppFi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OppFi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 241 1240 1745 52 2.49

OppFi presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 73.76%. Given OppFi’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

OppFi competitors beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

