Head-To-Head Comparison: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) vs. Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 1.64 $9.87 million 0.06 98.85 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Drinks Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates 3.32% 5.05% 2.39% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and Drinks Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 2 0 3.00 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of 12.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.79%.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Drinks Americas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Drinks Americas

(Get Rating)

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

