Head-To-Head Review: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.07% -24.29% -4.54% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and HomeFed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.04 -$9.51 million N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

HomeFed beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 15 retail properties, including 13 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 2 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

