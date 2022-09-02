Head to Head Review: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million 4.65 $58.41 million $18.62 13.72 M&T Bank $6.11 billion 5.31 $1.86 billion $10.76 16.80

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

82.2% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.63% 1.06% M&T Bank 23.21% 10.76% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First National Bank Alaska and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 0 4 8 0 2.67

M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $198.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

M&T Bank beats First National Bank Alaska on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. It operates through 27 branches. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operates 688 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; and a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

