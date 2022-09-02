Head-To-Head Review: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) versus The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Mizuho Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 0.82 -$932.03 million $0.30 7.57 The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.30 $5.67 billion $12.78 12.40

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The PNC Financial Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 9.83% 4.38% 0.18% The PNC Financial Services Group 27.32% 11.93% 1.14%

Risk and Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 The PNC Financial Services Group 1 7 6 0 2.36

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $197.63, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Mizuho Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate agency services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet needs for customers; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company has 2,591 branches and 9,502 ATMs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

