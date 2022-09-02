Head-To-Head Review: MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) vs. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 3.92% 6.54% 0.87% Unico American -38.57% -41.04% -9.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Unico American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.38 $2.34 billion $1.57 9.24 Unico American $36.39 million 0.26 -$5.67 million ($3.61) -0.48

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American. Unico American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MS&AD Insurance Group and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Unico American on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

