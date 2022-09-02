Head to Head Survey: Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) & Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rail Vision and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 7.99% 8.57% 4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rail Vision and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is more favorable than Rail Vision.

89.1% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rail Vision and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rail Vision $890,000.00 15.74 -$10.22 million N/A N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $7.82 billion 2.03 $558.00 million $3.42 25.40

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision.

Summary

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies beats Rail Vision on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. The company offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. It also offers rail vision big data services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, including locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. It also provides electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; freight car trucks; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; heat exchangers and cooling products; and track and switch products. In addition, the company offers railway braking equipment and related components; friction products; new switcher locomotives; transit locomotive and car overhaul services; and freight locomotive overhaul, modernizations, and refurbishment services. Further, it provides platform screen doors; pantographs; window assemblies; couplers; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

