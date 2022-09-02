Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1,867.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $336.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.84.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

