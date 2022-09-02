Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009,622 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

