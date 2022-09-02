Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Hegic has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $515,759.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,948.39 or 1.00038631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086081 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.