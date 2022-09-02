HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

NYSE:HEI opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $165.61.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

