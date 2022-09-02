Helium Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Helium coin can now be bought for $4.74 or 0.00023290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $594.29 million and $15.80 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00096112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00262140 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,331,592 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.