Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 5,434 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $631.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,121 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

