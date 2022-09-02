HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

HLFFF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

