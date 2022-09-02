Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($74.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €63.32 ($64.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

