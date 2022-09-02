Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.