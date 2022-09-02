Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,356.60.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

