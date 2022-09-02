Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.66 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00018327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $904,677.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00086317 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

