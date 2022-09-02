HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,059.00

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $8,059.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.