Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Tops $0.0001

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $284,396.88 and approximately $5,935.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.