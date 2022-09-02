HEX Market Capitalization Tops $7.52 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. HEX has a market cap of $7.52 billion and $9.86 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00467883 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.01806652 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005434 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00240100 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

