Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Update

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

