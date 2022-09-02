Hiblocks One Day Volume Tops $369,749.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $369,749.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,844% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

