HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,971 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

