HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 164.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,990 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 3.5 %

RIO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

