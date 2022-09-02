HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $59,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 410,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity Stock Performance

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.