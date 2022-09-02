HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

GXTG opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

