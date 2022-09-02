HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

