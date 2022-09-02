HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,458 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $231,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

