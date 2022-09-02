HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,150 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

AAC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.