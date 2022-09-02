HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.47.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $241.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average is $331.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.