HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECON stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

