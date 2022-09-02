HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMOG opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average of $132.04. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

