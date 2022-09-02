HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

MAS opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

