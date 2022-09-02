HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.