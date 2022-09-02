HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 32,091 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,091 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 875.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 242,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 182,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.88 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

