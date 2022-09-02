HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 32,889 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

