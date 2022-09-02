HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 42,023 Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,023 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FLME stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.